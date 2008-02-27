How Does Body Type Influence Wellbeing?

It is a clear October day in downtown Boston (or New York, or Chicago), and the lunch crowd is on its way back to work. Some people are dressed in hats, scarves, and gloves, anticipating winter.

Others, wearing short-sleeved shirts, seem to think it is still summer. Running bare-chested in shorts, a jogger jumps the green light at the curb, heading for the park.

He stands out in vivid contrast to an older woman waiting for her bus bundled in a full-length coat with a fur collar. At a casual glance, you would think these people lived in different climates. Actually, they are expressing the differences nature has created inside themselves.

Despite the fact that many people had a typical lunch of sandwich, French fries, and coffee, the food is sitting heavily in some stomachs, tossing nervously in others, and passing unnoticed in most of the rest.

In some bodies, hearts are beating faster because the sidewalk feels too crowded; others are pouring out excess gastric acid or experiencing a rise in blood pressure. It takes all types to make a world - but has medicine really noticed what types there are?

In conventional medicine we pay much more attention to differences among diseases than among people. If a patient complains of a twinge of arthritis in his hands, a physician realizes that this common complaint may be linked to over a hundred diseases, all of which lead to sore, stiff, inflamed, painful joints.

It is known that some people inherit the tendency to become arthritic, but a bewildering number of things also seem to contribute - hormonal changes, physical and mental stress, diet, lack of exercise, and so on.

Ayurveda points out that diseases differ mainly because people are so different. Although biology does acknowledge that all of us were born with "biochemical individuality," this has a few practical implications in the doctor's office.

Biochemical individuality means that no one is average. At any given moment, your cells and tissues do not contain an average level of oxygen, carbon dioxide, iron, insulin, or vitamin C. Instead, they contain a precise amount unique to that moment, to the physical condition of your body, and to the state of your thoughts and emotions.

Your body is a three-dimensional composite of millions of tiny differences, and by learning about them you can make dramatic improvements in our health. At this level, perfect health is a very specific biological phenomenon.