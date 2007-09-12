Does Acupuncture Work?

Question:

What do you think of acupuncture, and do you think it is really true that it opens up clogged channels of energy and releases that energy? If a condition is a result of an emotional problem, how can needles resolve/release it?

I have started an acupuncture therapy for my chronic back pain and it seems to relax me, but I don't know whether this remedy can heal long-term.

Answer:

Yes, acupuncture can open up channels of blocked energy, and that can help emotional problems because all health imbalances extend from the physical to the mental/emotional.

The chi, or energy that flows through the meridians is not just physical energy, it is responsive and interactive with our mental processes. So helping to reestablish that flow of energy can be an important component of your long-term healing.

Love, Deepak