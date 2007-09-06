Is Using Donor Eggs Unnatural?

Question:

My husband and I have been trying to conceive for four years. We've tried multiple IUI cycles and multiple IVF cycles. I've been on some of the highest doses of injectable hormones that the doctors prescribe, and my body "doesn't respond."

For years I've addressed myself as an "infertile woman" as a result of what the doctors have said and due to our myriad disappointments. However, in my heart of hearts I believe that our minds do create our realities. The doctors have told me for years, "Use a donor egg." My gut is telling me no.

An IVF cycle felt unnatural enough. Using a donor takes it to a whole new level of unnatural. That said, I know in the end that I could love any child that we are blessed to have, however we end up having it, so I know that I might need to abandon my hopes and expectations of conceiving my own child, and open myself to becoming a mother through a different way.

But, with such a strong desire to experience pregnancy and childbirth (with a child that my husband and I create together) these other options almost feel like a defeat.

I guess my question is: To what extent is it important to pay attention to medical results and doctor's advice verses putting faith in the power of thought and of our mind-body-spirit's pure potential?

Answer:

There is no simple formula for how seriously you should take your doctor's advice. A lot depends on how much you trust him or her. I wouldn't encourage you to use donor eggs if you have a bad feeling about it, but you may wish to reconsider your position that it represents a defeat if in fact you are not able to mature eggs on your own. You have to be honest with yourself on how long you are willing to try getting pregnant relying on your power of intention.

Just because there is no known reason that you can't physically bring a child to term, that doesn't necessarily mean you will be able to do it through the power of intention. If part of your life purpose is to bear and raise a child, then it's possible that would be best fulfilled with a donor's help.

It's not a question of feeling defeated in your attempts, it's more a matter of discovering what your role as a parent is and finding out how you can best fulfill that. You have to decide whether the child having your genes is the overriding consideration or not.

From my point of view, using donor eggs doesn't strike me as an unnatural procedure. These are complex and emotional issues that are not easily settled. You need to work through them as best you can to arrive at your truth.

Love,

Deepak