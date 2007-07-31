Yoga and Drug Use

Question:

I have friends who have traveled to India on yoga and meditation retreats and while there have used hallucinogenic drugs. Also - hate to stereotype - but I also know of people who practice yoga and meditate who also frequently smoke marijuana. Is there a connection between these practices and drug use?

Answer:

I don't deny that there is a tiny Shiva left-hand cult that uses, and

perhaps abuses cannabis, but these practices do not represent any of the traditional paths to God-realization in the Vedic tradition, and shouldn't be confused with them.

Perhaps you have known someone who went to India and returned using drugs. All I can say is that can happen in almost any country and that people can find almost any spiritual excuse, or spurious Yogic text, to justify taking drugs that they want to take. My advice is to not worry about it and stick with what you know to be valuable for yourself.





Love,

Deepak