Self-Realization and Mental Potential

Question for Deepak:

If we only use approximately 15 percent of our brain/mind, I am very curious to know what the other 85 percent of the brain is doing. Is it off somewhere doing something else in another dimension? I can't believe it just lies there dormant. This idea has always interested me. Can you shed some light?

Answer:

The estimated percent of our mental potential that most of us use varies with different studies. Fifteen percent would be the high-end of the scale; many estimates put it in the low single digits.

However it is estimated, it means that the depth and range of our experience is greatly limited. Vast realms of energy, intelligence, love, and joy are simply inactive or asleep within us.

Through meditation we illuminate and activate all these unexercised parts of our awareness. As we release the old conditioning from our mind, new pathways of experience open up, and we begin to reclaim more of our infinite nature. Full self-realization, enlightenment, means we are then using our full potential.

Love,

Deepak

