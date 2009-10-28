The key to making your fitness training interesting is the same as keeping a relationship going: You've got to change it up and be open to trying something new. Have you heard of the bosu ball? It's an apparatus that looks like the top of a stability ball with a hard flat side, and using it to work out is a great way to challenge your body, engage your mind and have some fun.

Fat Burning Bosu Moves

The bosu is a unique and versatile piece of equipment that has been around for quite some time. But you won't be able to mutli-task (like reading a paper or texting) with the bosu--it requires some coordination. Give yourself a few tries to adjust to doing moves on it, and invite a friend if you want to share a chuckle.

Remember you can always modify these moves, so start out at whatever level feels challenging but is within your comfort zone. When I'm at home, I like to perform this series in my bare feet to allow my toes and ankles to move freely. When using an unstable surface, it's critical to be mindful of your form. Never leave yourself open to injury for the sake of doing any exercise--you may want to place your bosu near a wall or hard surface for support and balance.

Do these exercises for 8-12 reps on each side and repeat 3 times. Once you complete a set, take a small water break and then get back to it.

1. Knee Thrust with a Row

Place your left foot on the bosu, a dumbbell in your right hand. Simultaneously row your right arm back and drive your right knee in toward your chest. Go slow to maintain balance. This is a great move to warm up and get used to the ball. Keep up a decent pace to activate your muscles. Stabilize from your glutes and keep your abs working to support your back. Repeat on the other leg.

[[Image:30.jpg|149px|1.-Knee-Thrust-Row-a-250.jpg]] [[Image:31.jpg|140px|1.-Knee-Thrust-Row-b-250.jpg]]

2. Side Lunge with a Knee Lift

Place your left foot on the bosu and the right slightly wider than shoulder distance apart. Squat into the left leg while driving the left arm back. Then step up into a right knee lift driving your right arm up for balance. This is a fun twist to a traditional lunge with a great finish that works your abs and teaches you how to stabilize on one leg. The more comfortable you get the faster you'll move. Repeat on the right leg.

[[Image:32.jpg|164px|2.-Side-Lunge-Lift-a-250.jpg]]

Turn bosu so the flat side is facing up. Stand on top and gain balance; hold dumbbells at sides with arms slightly bent. Move elbows out to the side and up so your arms are parallel to the ground; lower back down. Instead of doing an exercise that only works one set of muscles, by just standing on the ball you engage a few hundred more of your core functional muscles. This will help you move better in your everyday life.

[[Image:37.jpg|106px|3.-Flys-a-250.jpg]] [[Image:35.jpg|82px|3.-Flys-b-250.jpg]]

4. Front Shoulder Raise with a Squat

With flat side facing up, stand on top and gain balance. Hold dumbbells at your sides, arms straight. Simultaneously lower into a squat position and raise dumbbells directly in front of you, keeping your arms straight until parallel to the ground. Now we are having some fun! Remember you can always make it easier by either decreasing your weight or flattening your ball a bit (this makes using the ball easier).

[[Image:38.jpg|77px|4.-Front-Shoulder-Raise-a-2.jpg]] [[Image:39.jpg|75px|4.-Front-Shoulder-Raise-b-2.jpg]] [[Image:40.jpg|108px|4.-Front-Shoulder-Raise-C-2.jpg]]

5. Pushup

With flat side facing up, place hands on the outside edges, toes on the ground. Start in a plank positio, then lower your chest until it touches the bosu; push back up. Be mindful of your posture, and if you need to start on your knees, go for it. You will get stronger, and believe me, you will feel this in your entire body.

6. Knee Lift Shoulder Press

Place your left foot on top of bosu, one dumbbell in your right hand. Lift your left arm out to the side for balance. Push your right arm up and drive your right knee in; lower back down and step off. Go slow to maintain balance. Take your time and don't feel funny if you fall off the side of the ball. This kind of training takes some getting used to, but that's part of the fun.

[[Image:44.jpg|92px|6.-Knee-Lift-Shoulder-Press]] [[Image:45.jpg|124px|6.-Knee-Lift-Shoulder-Press]]

With bosu flat side up, stand and gain balance. Hold dumbbells out in front of you and squat down slowly; raise back up (this will get you ready for the next exercise!). You can start our by doing small squats, and as you feel more comfortable go deeper.

[[Image:47.jpg|78px|7.-Squat-a-250.jpg]] [[Image:48.jpg|77px|7.-Squat-b-250.jpg]]

8. Squat Press

Perform same move as number 7, but as you stand up lift dumbbells into a shoulder press. You will get those glutes really working by doing back to back sets of squats, but also add upper body work. It's imperative to watch your form as you become more fatigued.

[[Image:49.jpg|77px|8.-Squat-Press-a-250.jpg]] [[Image:50.jpg|71px|8.-Squat-Press-b-250.jpg]] [[Image:51.jpg|68px|8.-Squat-Press-c-250.jpg]]

Have fun!