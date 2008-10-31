Tough Times: Feel Better Mentally and Physically

Turn on the TV or go online and you'll find plenty of people complaining about what is wrong in this world. There is an intense war going on in Iraq, the economy is going down (and likely will stay that way the next few years), many people can't get healthcare, and our children are in dire need of a good education.

In one version or another, much of this is true. But I often wonder why we love to focus on what is wrong, and just sit there and complain about it. Are any of us doing what we can (in our own way) to help make a change? I know it feels like it can be out of our hands, but there are small things we can all do to improve our lives.

I understand how this negative attitude is developed in our culture, and I think it overflows into how we deal with our health and our bodies. I am a firm believer that if you really don't like something (and aren't just complaining and giving lip service), then you can change it.

Issues like politics, world peace, stock markets, or a grumpy neighbor are far more complex to work on than "I don't like the way my butt looks" or "I need to drop 25+ pounds." I'm not saying that some of the reasons people are overweight are not complicated. But in comparison to the dynamics involved in improving the stock market, I'll take losing a few pounds around the mid-section any day.

So, if you want to lose weight, find more time to exercise and eat healthier... what is really stopping you?

The idea of change is all around us, so why not get swept up in the notion and see the benefits spill over into your own life? We are all connected and are part of the greater good. If we can start with taking care of ourselves and our health, then I think we have a better shot at tackling some of those bigger issues.

Start small, then go big. The idea is the same for losing weight and making daily improvements in our lifestyles: Make small changes here and there, and before you know it, you will have covered some real ground.