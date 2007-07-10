How To Break Junk Food's Vicious Cycle

I'll be honest -- during these past two weeks, I haven't been eating great. I've kept up a rigorous exercise schedule, but my eating is ... how can I say? Emotional. Tortilla chips, chocolate, pizza, and a whole slew of other foods that I don't usually make a habit of eating. Granted, I'm not eating this stuff at every meal, but some of it is getting into my mouth at least once a day. It finally got bad enough that I made a Monday resolution to get back on track.

Besides noticing a tiny bit of softness on the old body from the food, I also noticed the perfect donut-shaped cycle it started pulling me into. Eating these foods only made me want them more. (I normally don't crave junk food, other than chocolate.) The craziest side effect I found was my mood swings. Often I just felt blah after eating junk food. And what did that make me do? Eat more to feel better.

The heavy impact of food on our psyche is crazy. I know better and have been living a very healthy lifestyle for 20 years, but within a matter of weeks of eating junk food, I started craving pizza. Pizza is usually something I take just a bite of, not a food I consider having for dinner. Sugar, preservatives, chemicals, artificial you-name-it -- it's all in there. This kind of food is set up to create cravings and keep us addicted. This is no accident.

Having a bad day? Our first instinct is to reach for that comfort food. On the go and don't have time to eat something healthy? It's so easy to grab what's there, and what's immediately satisfying. Food temptations are all around us and very difficult to avoid.

So what can you do?

Well, to start, there's my "half" strategy. Or you could just stop eating junk food regularly. Here are some guidelines to get you on the right track:

Don't let junk food become meals -- they should be strictly snacks and treats. Put only living food on your plate for your meals, such as fresh fruits and veggies (not the kind out of cans, microwaves, or bags, or anything will still be edible in 50 years). Connect with your body and notice how good you feel when you eat healthy, clean food. How is your energy level and overall disposition? Make that feeling not just an occasional "good mood," but a consistent part of your daily life. Get a good night's sleep. Being tired can lead you to eat funky foods to feel energized. Try to use food only as fuel, not a drug. Get busy. Snacking is often a result of boredom. Either choose healthy snacks, or do something to entertain yourself. Beware of the sugar cycle. Little fungi in our bodies love sugar and want you to keep gobbling it up. Sugar is a very tricky and challenging addiction to get over. Don't kid yourself -- sugar is a drug, and it's legal and cheap. Eat to teach your kids. (That's right, the gloves are off and I'm hitting below the belt.) We teach our kids the habits they'll take into their adult life. Let's try to give them a chance at a healthy life. Show them the right way to eat.

I believe that if we can tackle the nutritional part of our lives, the exercise part will be a lot easier. I think the most important first step is to become aware of what you are eating and why. Don't just shove anything you want in your mouth -- ask yourself, "What is this going to do to me and for me?" My husband and I always joke that we would never put the wrong fuel in our car, but we sure will put garbage in our own fuel tanks!