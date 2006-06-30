Sometime You Need a Little Shock



Taking on change can be daunting, especially the challenge of eating better and exercising more often. Why don't we mix it up? Let's not talk about a 12-month or 90-day diet and fitness routine. What if I propose taking it one week at a time? Sound like a long version of AA? Well, in a way, all of these undertakings are connected to some commonalities. They are emotional, require support and discipline, not to mention, a greater understanding of one's self. Inspiration helps. And motivation. So does positive perspective and attitude.

So whether you are trying to "just get to the gym" or put "the donut down" it's not so different. It's all layers. OK, so what do I mean by "one week at a time?" What if I asked you if you could move your body five to six times in one week? I don't mean move it from the couch to the fridge. I mean walk one day, lift another, ride your bike, lift again, take a yoga class, or go to a spinning class. That's right five to six days in that one week. Could you do it? Great.

Now, what about food? Could you suck it up for one week? Drop the pizza, ditch the white devil (flour, sugar, milk, cheese) -- you know, the yummy stuff. By the way, in case you don't know what is not good for your waistline by now, let's stake out some loose guidelines:

Avoid fakes.





Stay away from processed foods. Foods that come out of a freezer, can, microwave (why kill it again if it's already dead), a bag that "keeps it fresh" for the lifetime of a parrot. Got it? Eat fresh.





Relax on the booze, not with it.





Avoid soda or sweet drinks (even juices and "health drinks"). They will get you. Even diet drinks--don't buy into "just one calorie." Yeah, they forgot to explain the science about how your body stores that stuff.





Drink water: water with lemon, water, and once in a while dilute something sweet with, you guessed it, water .

For fun, eat something green with every meal. You will help balance out your acid levels by doing that. And the lemon in your water will help you with that.

When you are on the road, do the best you can. Don't stress--that's worse than eating crappy.

Now what? Well, first, feel proud of yourself for sticking to it for an entire week. Making a commitment and sticking with it is a big thing. You probably got at least one stressful call at work or a crazy parenting situation, and you didn't reach for the chocolate or burger. Good for you.

This next week you can slow it down a bit. Get to the gym or work out three or four days. Celebrate with a glass of wine or chocolate candy if that's your thing. If you are a salt freak, then go to your favorite fries place.

What do you think I'm going to say about the third week? Get back on track. That's right, this will be our disciplined week. You can see where I'm going with this, right? Not only are you throwing yourself a loop, but you are also throwing your body one as well. It's not great to eat the same amount of calories and exercise the same amount all the time. Our systems get used to it, and we need to shock ourselves every once in a while. Eventually, you'll start to notice how much better you feel on your disciplined weeks than your relaxed weeks. You'll have more energy, and mental/emotional clarity.

Ultimately, the distance between the two healthy weeks should become closer, til you're eating green food with almost every meal, and moving your body at least five days a week. If you are eating well and exercising, YOU FEEL GOOD! So join me in setting a goal for this week. I'm in it with you, and what is one week? Snap, and it's gone.



