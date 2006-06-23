Spinning Out of Control



I think spinning is great, but not the kind of spinning so that life does to us that we don't know which side is up.

There have been times in my life when I just had to say, "Stop, what is going on here? How have my thoughts, emotions, and REACTIONS gotten so garbled?" I feel like I can go day after day without even realizing that I am operating from a stressed point of view rather than from the perspective of the person I want to be.

Then I ask myself how I let it get so out of control. When did I get revved up without even noticing that I was running around like a lunatic? I do something that's even more dangerous, I conceal. Yes, that's right, I have all the craziness going on inside covered by a calm exterior. Why is that worse? If I showed what was going on, then at least one of my friends could point it out and ask me, "What's going on, Gab?"

When I feel that stress, I overreact to things, hold it inside, let it affect my sleep, and can't seem to get to the JOY of living. I am just powering through one thing after the next. I'm just trying to get work, family, exercise, and living done. I'm not even thinking about what I want to experience or how I want to express myself. I am just plowing through my day and relationships like a check list.

Sound familiar? I really don't think that's the way it's meant to be. Granted, there are going to be rougher times than others, but for the most part, I do think that we are supposed to be finding the JOY in all of it.

In my next entry, we'll explore how to stop spinning.



