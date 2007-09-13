Quiz: Your Heart-Health Nutrition Knowledge

Everyone knows that a healthy diet is one way to help prevent cardiovascular disease and possibly avoid taking medications.

But you may be confused about which dietary recommendations to follow, because they change over time and the media doesn't always keep up with the latest guidelines. This heart-health quiz will give you an idea of how well you're keeping up.

If you can answer all of the questions below correctly, you are already savvy about heart-healthy nutrition. If not, the answers at the bottom of this entry will get you started.

1. Which one of the foods listed below contains the most trans fat?

a. Turkey breast

b. Turkey leg

c. Butter

d. Margarine

e. Salmon

2. Which of the foods listed above contains the least amount of cholesterol?

3. Which of the foods listed above contains the most omega-3 fatty acids?

4. Which condiment contains the least amount of sodium?

a. Mustard

b. Chopped garlic

c. Ketchup

d. Soy sauce

e. Relish

5. Which nutrient protects against coronary heart disease?

a. Folic acid

b. Vitamin E

c. Vitamin B12

d. Vitamin D

e. beta-carotene

f. Vitamin C

g. None

6. Which one or more of the nutrients listed above is an anti-oxidant?

7. Which one or more of these fiber-containing foods is likely to lower cholesterol levels?

a. Corn flakes

b. Shredded wheat

c. Celery

d. Oat bran

8. Which one or more of these statements about salt substitutes is true?

a. Sodium is replaced with calcium.

b. They contain no sodium.

c. They are safe for everyone.

d. They may be dangerous for some people.

9. Which one or more of these recommendations is correct?

a. Sodium: consume less than 2,300 milligrams (mg) daily.

b. Potassium: consume less than 4,000 mg daily.

c. Fiber: consume 25 to 30 grams daily.

d. Calcium: consume 500 mg daily.

Answers:

1. d. Margarine is produced by adding hydrogen atoms (hydrogenation) to the polyunsaturated fats found, for example, in corn oil and safflower oil. Hydrogenation forms a solid product with longer shelf life than polyunsaturated oils. However, hydrogenation also produces trans fats. Get less trans fats by choosing a tub rather than a stick of margarine, or look for margarines labeled trans fat-free.

2. d. Margarine is produced from plant oils, and plants contain no cholesterol.

3. e. Except for small amounts of alpha-linolenic acid in some plant foods, omega-3 fatty acids are present only in fish.

4. b. Mustard, ketchup, soy sauce, and relish all contain substantial amounts of sodium. Garlic powder, but not chopped garlic, also contains lots of sodium.

5. g. Studies have shown no cardiovascular benefits from lowering homocysteine levels with supplements of folic acid plus vitamin B12, or from taking supplements of antioxidants.

6. b, e, f. Vitamins E and C and beta-carotene are antioxidants.

7. d. The water-soluble fiber in oat bran lowers cholesterol levels. The fiber in the other products is not soluble in water and does not lower cholesterol.

8. d. Most salt substitutes are produced by replacing about half of the sodium in table salt with potassium. Large amounts of potassium can be dangerous for people with kidney disease or those taking certain types of diuretics.

9. a, c. Daily intakes should exceed 4700 mg for potassium and 1000 mg for calcium.