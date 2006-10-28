Pick Up a Degree, Drop Your Heart Attack Risk

A recent report described some results from the CARDIA study, which obtained baseline data in 1985 and 1986 on nearly 3,000 urban-dwelling adults between ages 15 and 30.

Participants in the study were about equally divided between men and women and between African-Americans and Caucasians. About 15 years later the researchers used electron beam CT scans of the heart to determine the calcium content of the coronary arteries. High calcium scores are associated with an increased risk of heart attacks.

After correction for age, race, and sex, compared to those with at least a college degree, coronary calcium was four times more common in those who were high school dropouts, 1.9 times more common for people with a high school degree, and 1.5 times more frequent in those with some college.

These differences were reduced when adjustments were made for the presence of risk factors like smoking, blood pressure, cholesterol, and physical activity, but all these risk factors were more common at baseline in participants with the least education.

These results are consistent with earlier studies, which showed that cardiovascular events were more common in people with the least formal education.

Though the association between education and reduced coronary risk is clear, the reason for it is not. However, one author of the CARDIA article suggested that the higher heart risk (and the presence of more risk factors) in those with less education may be related to the lower income and other stresses that accompany less education.

I could add that people with greater educational attainments are likely to have a better grasp of the causes of coronary disease and to comply with recommended lifestyle measures and medications.