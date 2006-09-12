Why You Should Care About Oxidative Stress

Medical journals are full of articles describing the effects of oxidative stress on coronary heart disease. Why should we care about oxidative stress? What is it, anyway?

During metabolism - the process of converting food to energy - the body is constantly forming chemically reactive substances called free radicals. Free radicals damage many components of our cells: proteins, the genetic material in DNA, and the lipids (fats) found in the membranes of all cells. This damage is a significant contributor to atherosclerosis and its complications.

Thankfully, our body's natural defenses are continually destroying these free radicals. But there are times when free radicals are produced faster than the body can remove them, and the result is oxidative stress.

Too many free radicals can affect heart health by contributing to the development of atherosclerosis (hardening and narrowing of the arteries) and by reducing the amount of helpful nitric oxide (NO) that protects against blood clots. Reduced NO concentration also impairs the capacity of coronary arteries to widen when the heart needs a greater blood flow.

Free radicals can also enter the body in cigarette smoke and in the small particles present in polluted air. People with diabetes have higher levels of oxidative stress, and these levels are even higher in people whose blood glucose rises sharply after meals.

We can't control the rate at which the body makes and destroys free radicals, and antioxidants don't appear to protect us completely from the harm they cause. You can limit your risk of damage from free radicals by avoiding first- and second-hand cigarette smoke, minimizing your exposure to air pollution, controlling body weight to protect against type 2 diabetes, and controlling blood glucose throughout the day if you already have diabetes.