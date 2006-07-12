Tell Your Doctor Everything About Your Medical History

Thousands of people who had lifesaving open heart surgery as children may face new operations because they have outgrown the original repairs.

This is the conclusion of a recent presentation at a conference that described a 34-year-old woman who'd undergone an operation at age 7 to repair a coarctation of her aorta (a narrowing in the thoracic portion of the aorta) with a synthetic patch.

As she aged, her aorta grew but the patch did not. As a result, recurrence of her aortic narrowing caused high blood pressure, chest discomfort, and pain in her legs due to inadequate blood flow.

It's hard to believe, but according to the presentation, her doctors failed to make the correct diagnosis because they did not know about her heart surgery as a child.

This story has two take-home messages: