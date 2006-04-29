Finding the Trans Fats

I was pleasantly surprised the other day when my wife brought home a margarine that contained no trans fats, according to its packaging. I hope this statement is accurate and not just an advertising ploy.

Trans fats are the worst kind of fat because they raise LDL cholesterol and lower protective HDL cholesterol. This is why the Food and Drug Administration has mandated that nutritional labels list the trans fat content of all foods as of January 1, 2006.

Trans fats are formed when vegetable oils are treated with hydrogen (hydrogenation) to form more solid and stable fats for use in such products as margarines and many snack foods.

Now you can use label information to base your decisions on which products to purchase. An even more important consequence of the labeling requirement is that food manufacturers are scrambling to make products that are low in trans fat so they will be chosen by consumers.

It is possible to start with plant oils that end up with small amounts of trans fats because they need little or no hydrogenation.

Kellogg's, for example, has announced it will begin making a number of convenience foods with a genetically modified soybean, named Vistive, which can form an oil that needs little or no hydrogenation to achieve stability.

This outcome once again illustrates that food manufacturers can make more healthy products if they are forced to do so.

Unfortunately, soybeans like Vistive are presently in short supply, so it may take some time before enough other genetically modified soybeans become available to meet the anticipated demand.

Another way to reduce the trans fat in our diets is discussed in a recently published article which reported that frying potatoes in cottonseed oil resulted in fries that were lower in trans fats (but not lower in calories) than those fried in the usual oils.