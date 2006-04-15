Impotence and Your Heart Attack Risk

A presentation from the Mayo Clinic at the November meeting of the American Heart Association described an increased risk of cardiovascular disease in men with impotence, also known as erectile dysfunction.

In their study of nearly 10,000 men, impotence was linked to about a 50 percent greater likelihood of developing angina, heart attack, or stroke. This risk remained even after adjusting for other factors, such as diabetes, obesity, cigarette smoking, and high blood pressure, which are known to increase the risk of cardiovascular disease. An earlier study found an association between impotence and peripheral artery disease.

Some degree of erectile dysfunction was present in 47 percent of these men, who were 55 or older, and another 57 percent of them became impotent during a follow-up of 5 years.

Though the precise mechanism responsible for the association between erectile dysfunction and cardiovascular disease is unclear, these findings emphasize the need for a thorough assessment and aggressive management of cardiovascular risk factors in men who have erectile dysfunction.