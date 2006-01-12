When It Comes To Fats, These Are the Worst



You should already know about the harmful effects of diets heavy on the saturated fatty acids found in red meats, whole milk, butter, cheeses, and other animal foods. Saturated fatty acids raise blood levels of atherosclerotic LDL cholesterol. But of all the fats, trans fatty acids are the worst because they not only increase LDL cholesterol but also lower levels of protective HDL. Recent studies show that people with the highest intake of trans fats had a greater rate of heart attacks.

Trans fatty acids have a different chemical structure than most of our dietary fats. About 25 percent of the trans fats in our diets come from natural sources, but most dietary trans fatty acids are formed during an industrial process that adds hydrogen to liquid oils containing unsaturated fats to make products that are solid at room temperature and have a longer shelf life. During hydrogenation, some of the unsaturated fatty acids are converted to trans fats.

Trans fats are found in margarines and commercially prepared foods such as frozen dinners, chips, fried fast foods, crackers, and baked goods.

Consider limiting or avoiding trans fats in your diet. You can choose tub margarines, which contain less trans fats and saturated fats than stick margarines. Also examine food labels: by January 1, 2006, all food manufacturers were required to list the amount of trans fats in each serving of their products. Some manufacturers have even taken this requirement as a hint to remove trans fats from their products.



