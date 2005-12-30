You should only read these suggestions if you are interested in a healthier, longer life.

5 Heart Healthy Habits for the New Year, and More

Here are some of the many easy things you can do every day to achieve that goal:

Stop smoking -- and stay out of smoke-filled rooms. Keep walking. Take off pounds (there's a 60 percent chance you need to). Eat more fruits, vegetables, and grains, and less meat and cheese. Lighten up. Have some fun, kiss your wife and spend more time with the kids.



Dr. Simeon Margolis is one of the featured bloggers in Yahoo! Health's new year resolutions event Get Healthy Now, where you'll find this complete entry.

