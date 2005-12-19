Cholox: the Facts

My local newspaper, the Baltimore Sun, recently published a half-page advertisement for a product called Cholox. The ad, headlined "FDA approves natural drug-free cholesterol reduction," contains a number of errors and misleading statements.

First, as the ad states, the FDA has approved an active ingredient in this product, but the FDA has not approved Cholox. Niacin is the only FDA-approved vitamin that lowers cholesterol, but the amount of niacin needed to lower cholesterol is about 100 times higher than the "natural" amount of niacin required as a vitamin. Either Cholox contains a vitamin-like, natural amount of niacin, which would not lower cholesterol, or a drug-like dose of niacin, which would lower cholesterol. Unfortunately, the higher amounts of niacin are associated with frequent side effects ranging from troublesome flushing of the skin to dangerous effects such as gout, pain from stomach ulcers, and liver damage.

Secondly, the ad claims that cholesterol-lowering drugs (presumably statins) have been directly linked to hundreds of deaths and dozens of dangerous side effects. It is true that 30 to 40 deaths resulted from a statin that has since been taken off the market. The other statins have been linked to rare deaths (far fewer than the hundreds claimed) from muscle injury leading to kidney failure. Reversible muscle aches are the only common side effect of statins; the others are uncommon.

The ad correctly refers to statin sales in the billions of dollars. And it is also true that drug companies aggressively promote these drugs, but these companies have also spent many millions of dollars to support trials that have proven the effectiveness and safety of statins. Compare what the ad calls "drug company greed" with the greed involved in promoting sales of this untested product with misleading advertisements.

I would not recommend this product for my patients, friends, family - or even to my enemies. I hope you won't use it either.

Finally, I question whether leading newspapers should publish such ads -- that sounds like newspaper greed to me.