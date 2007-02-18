First Date Hot Spots



Should you touch, or shouldn't you? Should you try for a kiss or not? Should you sleep together or not? These are some of the questions for first dates.

In general, a first date is an exciting but often nerve-wracking experience. Even if we are too cool to care, too mature to get invested, it's human nature to experience butterflies because we tend to answer too many questions all at once.

So back to those questions: obviously, I don't think there are any black and white, yes or no answers to any of the questions. Some first dates I know of turned into long-term relationships that have continued to marriage, children, the works. Some first dates may progress from one night to a string of months, during which time a couple is trying to figure out whether they are in synch enough for a real relationship. Then again, some first dates sputter out after one night of passion.

So answer my own questions, here are some more that may help you decide:

Are you enjoying yourself?

Do you feel relaxed enough to share some stories about yourself? Does the person across the table seem attentive and interested in those stories? Are you interested and attentive to his or hers?

Have you thought about reaching over and touching that person's hand?

Can you imagine kissing his lips?

Do you have enough in common that you experience conversation as flowing?

At the end of that first meal or first cup of coffee, do you genuinely want to spend more time with this person? (Be careful, this can be a trick question: I did not ask whether you want that person to want to spend time with you.

Essentially, these questions are all asking about whether you and this other person have chemistry - physical, emotional, psychological, sexual. And frankly, without this kind of genuine, immediate attraction, I don't think anything should happen. Not that it will.