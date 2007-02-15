Happy Valentine's Day!



Finally, V-Day has arrived. One of those days that seems to build with so much anticipation that when it finally arrives, it's often difficult to truly enjoy it. So how does it feel? Some of us may feel a bit let down. How could one day possibly live up to such excessive expectations? But before you despair for not having received a diamond ring, a trip to Paris, or season tickets to your favorite team, consider this: you're free from V-D fever for an entire year.

Free to enjoy solitary evenings watching 24; free to invite the guys over for poker; free to indulge in a pint of chocolate chocolate chip. With the harbinger of Date Night of the Year behind you, you can once again relax and find comfort in exactly where you are now.

And where is that? Are you in a relationship that you are enjoying? Are you madly in love with someone from afar? Are you relishing being single, after finally gathering the courage to end a dysfunctional entanglement? Let yourself truly appreciate where you are in this place. And stay in the moment and in the knowledge, that you actually like where you are and appreciate it. Celebrate it through sheer recognition.

Then again, if you feel the need for change more intensely then ever, then give that desire all of your attention. Just for a moment, focus on what it is you want: For your lover to return your love in kind? To take your relationship to the next level of commitment? Do you want to meet your soul mate? Do you simply want a good date?

Once you've clarified what it is you want, write down three things you can do to make that intention real. And then act on those three things. Soon, your V-Day dreams may indeed come true.





