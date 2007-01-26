It's a Matter of Time



Earlier this week, I wrote about the importance of open lines of communication to fostering and maintaining emotional closeness. Another crucial element of staying intimate (and not letting distance or lethargy creep in) is to make sure that nurturing your relationship remains a top priority. And that takes time.

Goodness knows, many things vie for our attention and time: work, kids, aging parents, money, physical fitness --even shopping can take precedence on our to-do list! Couples who marry their best friends and stay close as partners often say that the number one thing they do is put aside time to just be with each other. But in order to put aside this time, you have to consciously make it a priority and make it happen. You have to know - both of you - that spending time together - without other couples or without the kids - is essential to staying connected emotionally.

Here are some ideas that may entice you to carve out couple time:

Take a drive. Now keeping in mind the price of gasoline and the perils of burning fossil fuels for our environment, you can still enjoy the time-capsule feeling that a road trip can produce by planning a short drive to a nearby body of water - whether that be a pond, ocean, river or lake. Some of you may be looking at ice, but water, in whatever form, has the power to relax and enchant.

Send the kids out and cook dinner at home. You must have a neighbor, a sibling, a distant relative who will take the kids for an evening. And if you don't, then put aside some cash for a babysitter so that you can enjoy that romantic ritual of preparing a meal, sipping some wine, and then sitting down to eat together - uninterrupted by children, television, or any other distraction.

Go to a movie. Again, movies and babysitters are expensive, but going to a romantic flick can quite easily stoke a conversation and the closeness that comes from it.

The point is to spend time with each other. Time, my friends, is precious.