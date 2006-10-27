How To Resolve Conflicts In Your Relationship



Conflicts are inevitable in any relationship, regardless of its duration, intensity of commitment, or degree of passion. John and Cassandra have been together for over ten years. They are happily not married, enjoy doing things together - walking their dog, taking road trips to the desert, and just hanging out on a Saturday night, watching movies and making a great dinner. Their friends always compliment them saying they are the "perfect" couple. And although that gets boring after a while, John and Cassandra do admit that they have a "really good relationship."

So what's their secret? "We try really hard at getting along," says John. When I ask him to explain, Cassandra chimes in, "We have disagreements like any couple - we're human - but I think we are always respectful of each other and we never forget that we want this relationship to work."

Most experts would agree that the healthiest relationships are those that have room and flexibility to manage and resolve conflicts. Conflicts are indeed inevitable but it's how couples deal with these disagreements that indicates whether the relationship is healthy or not.

Here are a few rules of thumb for maintaining a healthy relationship and managing conflicts:

Be a good listener. If both of you can listen fully to each other then you will reinforce a sense that what you feel matters to the other. You can focus entirely on your partner's point of view, knowing that he/she will listen to your side next.

Accept that there are at least two points of view. In most situations or disagreements, there are at least two points of view or two ways of looking at something. By approaching a difference in opinion with this premise in mind, you automatically keep yourself open to resolving the conflict or finding a compromise.

Respect and acknowledge each other's feelings. If we allow ourselves to acknowledge our partner's feelings, then we create a sense of mutuality: you have your feelings, I have mine. When this reality is in place, couples are much more apt and willing to end an argument and find common ground.

So next time you and your partner have a conflict, stop and give yourselves some breathing room; then think of the three rules of thumb mentioned above. You might find a resolution much more quickly and easily.