Talking To Teens About Sex



How do teens learn about sex? Although some learn about sex in sex education classes at school, most teens learn about the nuts and bolts so to speak from their friends or on the Internet. By and large, these popular sources of information are inaccurate, misleading, or both. Needless to say, this can lead already-hormone-driven teens to make poor choices, some that are life threatening. Experts say that the best place for teens to learn about sex is from their parents. When parents take the time to speak frankly about sex, create an open, welcoming, and accepting environment for such talks to take place, then teens are much more likely to ask their questions and hear parents' answers.

Two notable websites have been established to help guide both parents and teens about sex. In March 2005, the United States government launched the website www.4parents.gov., which is directed at parents establishing open communication with their teens about all topics sexual, especially the health dangers related to sexually transmitted diseases. And while this site is full of a lot of advice and information, such groups as Sexuality Information and Education Council of the United States (SIECUS) have found that 4parents.gov is limited in its capacity to fully inform and communicate to teens. SIECUS feels that though parents and caregivers are often the most important source of sexual information, www.4parents.gov is "provides a one-sided view, includes inaccurate information, and ignores the realities of what it's like to be a teen in 2005." SIECUS suggests that the 4parents.gov site comes from a specific point of view supporting abstinence, tries to scare parents into using shaming techniques, and ignores issues for lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, and questioning (LGBTQ) youth, as well as other topics.

In contrast, SIECUS established its own site familiesaretalking.org to "empower parents and caregivers to communicate with their children about sexuality-related issues, to provide tools to help families communicate about these issues." This website is driven by its belief that parents and teens need all of the information to discuss sex accurately and completely. Full of the most accurate and up-to-date information available, it provides numerous resources for teens and parents for further education and outreach so that all teens are represented and included.

Regardless of your beliefs on how sex education should be taught to kids, either of these websites provides essential information that both you and your child need to know.