There's a Reason You're Out of Sync

Carla and Mark have been married twelve years. They got married when they were both in their early twenties. They don't have any kids yet. They both work at time-consuming, high stress jobs. And they tend to have sex twice a week - more if they're on vacation. Mark, even after a long day at work, usually likes to have sex before going to bed. But Carla, even though she is "madly in love with Mark," usually likes just going to bed once they've had dinner and watched a bit of TV. And while they would describe their relationship as "really solid," they constantly feel out of synch.

Does this scenario seem at all familiar?

Men seem to want sex more than women. If you're in a relationship this difference in sexual desire is often more apparent. And there is a scientific reason for this. As Dr. Louann Brizendine, a neuropsychiatrist at the University of California, San Francisco Medical Center says in her new book, The Female Brain, "the sex-related centers in the male brain are actually about two times larger than parallel structures in the female brain." The result of this larger area? "men, quite literally, have sex on their minds more than women do. They feel pressure in their gonads and prostates unless they ejaculate frequently."

Which is why, as Dr. Brizendine points out, "85 percent of twenty to thirty year old males think about sex every fifty-two seconds and women think about it once a day - or up to three or four on their most fertile days."



What to do? I always think knowledge is a good starting point. Merely having this information and exchanging it with your partner may help ease some of the tension that builds from un-met or seemingly incompatible needs. That's a starting point. Another way to address his wanting more and her wanting less is by trying to reach a compromise: he pays more attention to getting her in the mood (anything from romancing her to giving her a foot massage) and she gives him a little more (you just might enjoy it!).