Sensate Focus -- Moving Along

Sensate Focus works subtly to reaquaint couples with each other on a purely physical level. Wihtout words and without focus on gential play or pleasure, each partner can focus first on how he or she likes to be touched and then on how his or her partner enjoys being touched. The more each person pays attention, the more pleasure you give and receive.

1. In the next stage, one of you begins touching the other. Again, resist going to your hot spots. Rather, begin touching each other's limbs, shoulders, neck, legs, elbows, hands.

2. Do this for each other and then switch.

3. Next, place one hand on top of your parter's hand, and lead your partner to your own hot spots. Indicate, with a slight pressuring of your hand, how you like to be touched. Fast, slow, gently, roughly. It's up to you to show your partner.

4. Switch and let your partner lead you to his hot spots.

5. Now you are ready to touch each other at the same time. Begin slowly, touching your non-hot spots body areas, moving gradually to your hot spots. As you get hotter and hotter, look into each other's eyes, and let yourselves be aware of your increasing arousal and deepening connection.

6. However, even though you are now engaged in genital touching, you still need to resist intercourse. If either partner feels too near orgasmiing, stop the touching, separate, and cool down. You may need to take a cold shower!

The purpose of this exercise is to finely tune your ability to touch and pleasure each other without the primary focus being on orgasm. If orgasm becomes less of the goal of a sexual encounter and more the eventual end of a pleasurable process, the more deeply you will enjoy the full realm of your sensual and sexual experience.



In the next blog, you will take Sensate Focus to its triumphant conclusion!