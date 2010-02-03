5 Easy Ways To Shave 100, Or More, Calories

Small tweaks to your diet can add up to major calorie savings. Here are five simple tricks to help you mindlessly slim down your meals and your waistline.

1. Dress Lighter. Switch from regular salad dressing (up to 140 calories per 2 tablespoons) to a light salad dressing (look for brands with no more than 40 calories per 2 tablespoons). Since most people-and restaurant staff-douse their salads with at least twice that amount, it's possible to slash 200+ calories using this one simple swap.

If you'd rather make your own dressing, here's a quick fat-free balsamic dressing you can whip up at home. Whisk together 2 tablespoons Dijon mustard, 2 tablespoons balsamic vinegar, 1 tablespoon fresh lemon juice, and 1 tablespoon water. (If you're willing to deal with the stinky aftermath, you can also mix in 1 clove finely grated garlic.) Each 2 tablespoon serving of this dressing has just 20 calories.

2. Swap Your Bubbles. Swap your daily (12-ounce) can of regular soda (150 calories) for a can of naturally flavored, calorie-free seltzer (0 calories). These seltzers are flavored solely with a shot of natural fruit flavor, such as lime, raspberry, or orange. They don't contain any sugar or artificial sweeteners, so they're not sweet-but thanks to the carbonation, they have that fizzy pop we all love from soda. Look for popular brands like Polar, Vintage, and Canada Dry, or check to see if your grocery store carries a generic version (most do) to save a few pennies.

3. Cut the Cheese. Leave the cheese off your sandwich (one deli-style slice is 80 to 100 calories). With all the toppings and condiments, the cheese tends to get lost in there anyway! Instead, pile your sandwich high with lots of fresh veggies. In addition to the usual suspects (lettuce, tomato, pickles, and onion), try a few less common additions like roasted red peppers or grilled zucchini or eggplant. The veggies add nutrition and volume, so your sandwich will be extra filling.

4. Spray, Don't Pour. Use an oil mister instead of pouring oil straight from the bottle when sautéing, roasting, and grilling. You'll use far less oil and save 120 calories per tablespoon that you cut out of your recipes. And, if you purchase a reusable oil mister instead of constantly buying the disposable nonstick spray canisters, you'll save cash and packaging waste, too. Make sure to fill your mister with a heart-healthy oil like olive or canola.

5. Hold the Dough. Bypass the bread when the basket makes the rounds on your next restaurant visit. Each slice of bread adds around 100 extra calories to your meal (and that's without considering the butter you smear on top, which tacks on at least another 50 calories). Use the same trick at home by enjoying your sandwiches open-faced, on just one slice of bread instead of two.

