4 Steps To Buffer the Holiday Buffet

You'll inevitably hit a few calorie-laden buffets this holiday season. Here are a few helpful tips to buffer the blow.
Step 1: Plan Ahead
- Exercise in the morning.
- Don't show up starving. Eat something light that will take the edge off and maintain stabile blood sugar levels You'll have more resolve when you hit the buffet.
- Wear something fitted and fabulous. You're less apt to eat when you're feeling great about how you look (and conscience of how snug your clothes are fitting).
- Plan to socialize instead of overeat. Although food is an integral part of the holidays, put the focus on family and friends, laughter and cheer.
Step 2: Manage Alcohol
The calories in alcoholic beverages add up quickly. Plus, people tend to eat more food after they've had a few cocktails. Double whammy!
- Think before you drink - decide how much you are going to drink in advance.
- Start with a non-alcoholic beverage to quench your thirst.
- Alternate alcoholic beverages with low-calorie, non-alcoholic drinks like club soda or water.
- Request low calorie diet mixers/chasers when possible.
- Reduce calorie and alcohol content by making a wine spritzer.
Step 3: Buffer the Buffet
- Plan only two trips to buffet; one for dinner, one for dessert.
- Check out the full spread before putting anything on your plate.
- Load half your plate with vegetables, ¼ with starch, ¼ with lean meat.
- Best bets include shrimp, oysters, clams, fish.
- Stick with carving stations (roast turkey, ham or lean beef).
- Avoid fried food.
- Pass on rich sauces and creamy dressings.
- Don't eat extra starch, like bread, rolls, potatoes, rice and pasta.
Step 4: Room for Dessert
- Enjoy one portion of any dessert (or half portions of two desserts).
- Pile on fruit salad.
- Cap it off with a cup of tea or coffee. [http://shopping.yahoo.com/p:Joy%20Bauer's%20Food%20Cures:%20Easy%204-Step%20Nutrition%20Programs%20for%20Improving%20Your%20Body:3004850009 Check out Joy's new book.][[Image:food_cures.jpg]]