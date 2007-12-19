4 Steps To Buffer the Holiday Buffet

You'll inevitably hit a few calorie-laden buffets this holiday season. Here are a few helpful tips to buffer the blow.

Step 1: Plan Ahead

Exercise in the morning. Don't show up starving. Eat something light that will take the edge off and maintain stabile blood sugar levels You'll have more resolve when you hit the buffet. Wear something fitted and fabulous. You're less apt to eat when you're feeling great about how you look (and conscience of how snug your clothes are fitting). Plan to socialize instead of overeat. Although food is an integral part of the holidays, put the focus on family and friends, laughter and cheer.

Step 2: Manage Alcohol

The calories in alcoholic beverages add up quickly. Plus, people tend to eat more food after they've had a few cocktails. Double whammy!

Think before you drink - decide how much you are going to drink in advance. Start with a non-alcoholic beverage to quench your thirst. Alternate alcoholic beverages with low-calorie, non-alcoholic drinks like club soda or water. Request low calorie diet mixers/chasers when possible. Reduce calorie and alcohol content by making a wine spritzer.

Step 3: Buffer the Buffet

Plan only two trips to buffet; one for dinner, one for dessert.

Check out the full spread before putting anything on your plate.

Load half your plate with vegetables, ¼ with starch, ¼ with lean meat.

Best bets include shrimp, oysters, clams, fish.

Stick with carving stations (roast turkey, ham or lean beef).

Avoid fried food.

Pass on rich sauces and creamy dressings.

Don't eat extra starch, like bread, rolls, potatoes, rice and pasta.

Step 4: Room for Dessert