Hidden Calories In Holiday Drinks

It's no surprise alcohol consumption rises during the holiday season. In fact, 25 percent of distilled spirits are sold between Thanksgiving and New Year's. While a celebratory drink is obviously fine, excessive holiday drinking can take a significant toll on both your waistline and health.

Seasonal drinks such as eggnog, buttered rum, and peppermint (schnapps) hot chocolate are DDD (Decadent Desserts in Disguise!). They are particularly problematic as they incorporate the extra calories and artery clogging fat of cream, butter, whole milk and chocolate, along with alcohol. If you do choose to drink them, try to count them toward your alcohol allotment plus a dessert.

5 Cocktail Tips

1. Think before you drink - decide how much you are going to drink in advance.

2. At parties, start with a non-alcoholic beverage to quench your thirst. During the party, switch between alcoholic beverages and low calorie non-alcoholic drinks like club soda or water.

3. Request low calorie diet mixers/chasers when possible.

4. Reduce calorie and alcohol content by making a wine spritzer or adding diet ginger ale to your beer (shandy).

5. Plan ahead. Save some calories during the day (i.e., skip your mid-day snack) if you know you plan to enjoy a drink or two later in the day.

Cocktail Calorie Counter

These calorie calculations are based on traditional recipes. Numbers may vary depending on ingredients and ingredient amounts.

Eggnog with rum: (1 cup serving) Calories: 370

Peppermint hot chocolate: (1 cup serving) Calories: 380

Hot buttered rum: (1 cup serving) Calories: 292

Godiva chocolate liquer (3 oz on the rocks) Calories: 310

Holiday punch: (1 cup serving) Calories: 234

Crantini (1 cup serving) Calories: 200

Spiced cider with rum (1 cup serving) Calories: 150

Mulled wine: (5 oz serving) Calories: 200

Red wine: (5 oz serving) Calories: 120

Whilte wine: (5 oz serving) Calories: 120

Champagne: (5 oz serving) Calories: 120

Vodka tonic: (one serving) Calories: 200

Regular beer (12 oz serving) Calories: 150

Light beer (12 oz serving) Calories: 100

As always, drink responsibly throughout the year.

