Foods That Make You Smarter!

Want to ace your next exam or presentation at work? Ditch the soda, cookies, and candy.... Instead, load up on the following winning foods!



Your pre-test meal should consist of slow-release carbohydrate plus high-quality protein. This winning combination will help stabilize your blood sugar while fueling your brain with continuous glucose. Bottom line -- you remain sharp, alert, and ready to conquer.

Pre-Exam Breakfast Ideas

Oatmeal with Berries: bowl of oatmeal topped with 1-2 teaspoons sugar, fresh berries, and a glass of skim milk. Egg Sandwich: 1-2 scrambled eggs between 2 slices of whole wheat toast; enjoy with a sliced orange. Breakfast Burrito: whole wheat tortilla stuffed with a scrambled egg, shredded low-fat cheese, ½ cup black beans and optional salsa Waffles with Peanut Butter and Bananas: whole-grain waffles, toasted and topped with peanut butter and banana slices.

Pre-Exam Lunch Ideas

Turkey/cheese sandwich on whole wheat bread with baby carrots and an apple Cold pasta salad tossed with light canned tuna, vegetables and low-cal dressing. Leftover dinner; chicken stir-fry with rice Bowl of hearty lentil or black bean soup with whole grain crackers

After-school Homework Helpers

Low-fat popcorn

Grapes (chilled or frozen)

Apple slices with peanut butter

Soy crisps

Healthy dry cereal (Puffins, Mighty Bites, Heart to Heart, Multi-Grain Cheerios)

Baby carrots

Pepper sticks (red, green, and yellow)

Cherry and grape tomatoes

String cheese

Edamame (in the pod)

Raw almonds or cashews



Extra Credit for Overall Brain Health