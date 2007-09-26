News

Foods That Make You Smarter!

joybauernutrition

Want to ace your next exam or presentation at work? Ditch the soda, cookies, and candy.... Instead, load up on the following winning foods!

Your pre-test meal should consist of slow-release carbohydrate plus high-quality protein. This winning combination will help stabilize your blood sugar while fueling your brain with continuous glucose. Bottom line -- you remain sharp, alert, and ready to conquer.

Pre-Exam Breakfast Ideas

  1. Oatmeal with Berries: bowl of oatmeal topped with 1-2 teaspoons sugar, fresh berries, and a glass of skim milk.
  2. Egg Sandwich: 1-2 scrambled eggs between 2 slices of whole wheat toast; enjoy with a sliced orange.
  3. Breakfast Burrito: whole wheat tortilla stuffed with a scrambled egg, shredded low-fat cheese, ½ cup black beans and optional salsa
  4. Waffles with Peanut Butter and Bananas: whole-grain waffles, toasted and topped with peanut butter and banana slices.


Pre-Exam Lunch Ideas

  1. Turkey/cheese sandwich on whole wheat bread with baby carrots and an apple
  2. Cold pasta salad tossed with light canned tuna, vegetables and low-cal dressing.
  3. Leftover dinner; chicken stir-fry with rice
  4. Bowl of hearty lentil or black bean soup with whole grain crackers


After-school Homework Helpers'''

'''


  • Low-fat popcorn
  • Grapes (chilled or frozen)
  • Apple slices with peanut butter
  • Soy crisps
  • Healthy dry cereal (Puffins, Mighty Bites, Heart to Heart, Multi-Grain Cheerios)
  • Baby carrots
  • Pepper sticks (red, green, and yellow)
  • Cherry and grape tomatoes
  • String cheese
  • Edamame (in the pod)
  • Raw almonds or cashews


Extra Credit for Overall Brain Health


  • Hydrate with plenty of water
  • Load up on omega 3 fats (fatty fish, omega 3 fortified eggs, ground flaxseeds, and walnuts)
  • Eat foods rich in folic acid (spinach, oranges, broccoli, and fortified breakfast cereals)
  • Get plenty of exercise
