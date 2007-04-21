Cranky-Free Diet

Food can play a powerful role in the way you feel day to day. These menus include some of the best MOOD FOODS - food combinations which will leave you feeling LESS cranky and irritable 24/7!

All meals incorporate both high quality carbohydrate and lean protein, and are rich in Omega 3 fats, Vitamin D, Folic acid, B12, and soluble fiber. Be sure to eat consistently throughout the day (every 4-5 hours to avoid potential blood sugar dips) and drink plenty of water. Tofu may be substituted for meat, chicken and fish (soy milk, cheese and yogurt may be substituted for regular dairy). Daily menus are based on approximately 1,600 calories - I've provided calories to help adjust for your personal weight management goals.

Eat well and feel fabulous!



Day #1

Breakfast:

Cereal with Milk, Nuts and Flaxseed: 1 cup whole grain, fortified cereal mixed with 1 cup skim milk (or soymilk) topped with 1 tablespoon chopped walnuts and 1 tablespoon ground flaxseeds; enjoy with one orange (or half grapefruit).

360 calories

Lunch:

Wild Salmon Salad: Drain and mash 6oz canned Alaskan salmon and mix with 2 teaspoons reduced fat mayonnaise and minced onion; Serve over a over a bed of spinach leaves; plus 100 calories worth of whole grain crackers (i.e., 2 Wasa crackers, 2 Ryvita crackers, or 5 Triscuits)

475 cals

'

Afternoon Snack:

Handful baby carrots with ¼ cup sunflower seeds' (in the shell)

180 cals

Dinner:

Cheddar-Turkey Burger with Greens: 1 cup boiled soybeans in the pod (optional light salt or salt substitute); 5oz turkey burger or veggie burger topped with 1 oz melted low-fat cheese, sliced tomato and onion (no bun); served on a bed of unlimited leafy greens (lettuce, spinach, mustard greens, turnip greens) tossed in 2 tablespoons low-calorie vinaigrette.

600 cals



Day#2

Breakfast:

Breakfast Burrito: Scramble omega-3 fortified eggs (1 whole + 2 whites on griddle coated with nonstick cooking spray) and mix with ¼ cup black beans and 2 tablespoons fat free or low-fat, shredded cheese; wrap in a whole grain or spinach tortilla (150 calories or less); Optional onions, salsa and/or hot sauce.

380 calories



Lunch:

Grilled Chicken Salad: 4 oz. skinless chicken breast on top of large bed of mixed greens (e.g. romaine, spinach, mustard greens, collard greens, endive), topped with half cup cherry tomatoes, sliced beets, 1 chopped bell pepper (red, yellow or green), artichoke hearts, and half cup beans (black, kidney or chickpeas). Toss with 2 teaspoons olive oil and unlimited vinegar or fresh lemon (or, 2-4 tablespoons low-calorie dressing).

475 cals

Afternoon Snack:

Sliced apple with 1 level tablespoon peanut butter

180 cals

Dinner:

Pork Tenderloin with Black Eyed Peas and Cauliflower: 5 ounces pork tenderloin; 1 cup cooked black eyed peas; 1+ cup cooked cauliflower, green beans or Brussels sprouts

550 calories

Day#3

Breakfast:

Cottage Cheese with Berries and Almonds: 1 cup 1% low-fat cottage cheese (or non-fat, flavored yogurt) mixed with 1 cup blackberries and 1 tablespoon slivered almonds.

340 calories

Lunch:

Turkey/Ham Sandwich: 4 oz sliced turkey breast (or lean ham or grilled chicken breast), topped with unlimited spinach leaves, sliced tomato and onion on 2 slices of whole grain bread or pita (optional 1 slice low-fat cheese; mustard, 2 teaspoons reduced fat mayonnaise or hummus); large handful baby carrots.

450 cals

Afternoon Snack:

Frozen banana; peel banana, slice into several 1/2 inch wheels,... place in a small plastic bag and freeze. With 1 cup skim milk.

200 cals

Dinner:

Grilled Wild Salmon with Brussels Sprouts and Brown Rice - 5oz grilled wild salmon (or flounder, sole or shrimp); 1+ cup Brussels sprouts; ½ cup cooked brown rice tossed with 1 tablespoon slivered almonds.

550 cals

