Hidden Nutrition Gems In Your Thanksgiving Feast!

During the holidays, I typically offer endless advice on how people can trim down their meals. But this time I'm touting the good stuff that's hidden within our traditional holiday fare. Hooray! But remember, you still have to be accountable for calories, fat, and sugar.



Turkey

Skinless turkey provides ample protein with very little fat. It's also a good source of several B-vitamins and selenium.

4-ounce servings:

Turkey breast without skin - 153 calories, 1 gram fat

Turkey breast with skin - 214 calories, 8 grams fat

Dark meat without skin - 211 calories, 8 grams fat

Dark meat with skin - 250 calories, 13 grams fat

Turkey wing with skin - 235 calories , 11 grams fat

Candied Sweet Potatoes

Sweet potatoes are nutritional powerhouses. They're an excellent source of beta carotene, vitamin C, potassium, and fiber.

Cranberry Sauce

A half-cup of fresh cranberries provides 10% of the daily value for vitamin C. What's more, according to the largest USDA study on antioxidant rich foods, cranberries ranked #6!

Pecan Pie

Fresh pecans play a starring role in this delicious dessert. Pecans provide a good source of heart-healthy fat (they contain monounsaturated and polyunsaturated), along with some fiber, vitamin E, and zinc. They ranked #14 in the USDA's study on antioxidant rich foods.

Homemade Apple Pie

One medium-sized apple contains only 80 calories and has zero grams of fat. Plus, they are a good source of fiber -- specifically soluble fiber -- the type that stabilizes your blood sugar levels and helps lower bad cholesterol.

Pumpkin Pie

Pumpkin, a type of winter squash, is naturally fat free and packs only 30 calories per one-cup serving (of course, that's plain unadulterated pumpkin!). Pumpkin is also a good source of fiber, beta carotene, potassium, and two antioxidants called lutein and beta-cryptoxanthin. Lutein helps reduce the risk of macular degeneration and beta-cryptoxanthin helps fight arthritis.

Roasted Chestnuts

A half-cup of plain chestnuts provides about 150 calories with only 1 gram of fat. They're a great source of potassium, vitamin C and fiber (5 grams per half-cup!).