Smooth Sailing: 5 Tips For Smart Smoothie Selection



Smoooooothies. Tangy... refreshing... delicious... and often a good source of fiber, potassium, beta carotene, and vitamin C. On the other hand, they're typically loaded with calories, sugar, and fat. Although I'm not a fan of liquid calories, people often ask me about choosing the best option when faced with a craving.

Here are some pointers for making smart smoothie selections:

Keep it small: Extra ounces mean extra calories. Large-sized beverages can actually range from 30-40 ounces and can pack in 600 calories or more (for real!). Opt for no more than 16-ounce portions.

Stick to the basics: Smoothies that are made with only fresh fruit and fruit juices tend to be lower in calories and fat than other, dairy-based choices. Unless of course, the dairy is skim milk (fat-free milk). For a 16-ounce portion of Jamba Juice's Strawberry Whirl, Grape Escape, and Raspberry Rainbow smoothies, you'll get 200 calories, zero fat, and a nice hit of Vitamin C and fiber (4 grams).

If it seems too good to be true, it probably is. Smoothies that feature ingredients like whole milk, frozen yogurt, ice cream, strawberry or chocolate syrup, whipped cream, and peanut butter are undoubtedly packed with calories, sugar, and fat. I admit, delicious... but sadly caloric! Save beverages like this for an occasional splurge.

Know what you are drinking: Unsure if your favorite smoothie is a good choice? Check it out yourself by picking up a nutritional brochure, visiting the company's website, or asking an employee for information.