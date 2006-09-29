Managing Heartburn & GERD



GERD (gastroesophageal reflux disease) is characterized by a burning sensation felt in your lower esophagus that is sometimes accompanied by a sour taste in your mouth. Also commonly known as heartburn or acid reflux, GERD affects millions of Americans.



Why Does GERD Happen?



The esophagus normally functions as a one-way tube from the mouth down to the stomach. The ring-like muscle, or sphincter, at the base of the esophagus is supposed to prevent acid from regurgitating -- relaxing only when food or drink moves downward through the tube.

For some people, that muscle relaxes at the wrong time or closes incompletely, allowing the stomach's contents to leak back up into the esophagus. GERD can be caused by a number of things including decreased production of certain gastric juices, a hiatal hernia, pregnancy, and/or certain medications.

The good news is that there are a number of things that you can do to try to alleviate symptoms.

Diet changes that can help alleviate symptoms:

Relax and eat your food slowly.

Eat several smaller meals throughout the day instead of 2 or 3 larger meals.

Increase the amount of lean protein in your diet such as chicken, fish, turkey or low-fat dairy -- certain chemicals in protein rich foods can help reduce the symptoms.

Decrease the amount of fat in your diet by limiting intake of whole fat dairy products, fatty cuts of beef, fried foods, butter, cream cheese, nuts, whole eggs, oils, etc.

Limit alcohol and caffeine intake or avoid altogether. Both decrease the sphincter pressure as well as stimulate acid secretion, which can increase reflux. (Caffeine is found in coffee, tea, sodas, and chocolate.)

Avoid spearmint and peppermint -- choose cinnamon gum/mints instead.

Limit your salt intake. Studies show high salt diets can increase GERD risk by 70%.

Limit your fluid intake with meals and instead try to drink mostly between meals.

Avoid foods known to worsen the condition such as:

** Citrus juices and fruits Tomatoes and tomato sauce Spicy foods Onion Garlic Carbonated beverages Chocolate



Lifestyle changes that also can help: