Halt the Salt: Part 1



When it comes to salt, the National Institute of Health and the American Heart Association recommend no more than 2,300 milligrams daily (that's one teaspoon of salt). However, most Americans consume between 4,000 to 6,000 milligrams on a daily basis! Read my next two blog entries to find out why you should start cutting back... and which foods you should limit.

What Is Salt?



According to the Salt Institute, "sodium chloride or common salt is the chemical compound NaCl, composed of the elements sodium and chloride." Some sodium is essential. In fact, sodium helps to maintain proper fluid balance in and out of cells, regulate blood pressure, and transmit nerve impulses. Sodium occurs naturally in some foods, but most of the sodium we consume is from processed and packaged products. That's because, sodium not only affects flavor, but can change texture, control the speed of fermentation, stabilize volume, and promote color enhancement.



Health Consequences From Too Much Salt



There is a strong link between sodium and high blood pressure in people who are salt sensitive. Salt attracts water -- salt pulls water into the blood vessels and this extra volume creates added pressure.

High salt intake may be associated with increased risk of gastroesophageal reflux (GERD). A recent study of lifestyle related risk factors in the development of gastroesophageal reflux suggested a potential relationship between salt intake and reflux. More research is needed.

Increased dietary sodium is known to trigger urinary calcium loss. With high levels of sodium intake, the body compensates by increasing urinary excretion. Because sodium and calcium excretion occur together, higher levels of urinary sodium result in increased calcium excretion with possible adverse effects on bone health.

In my next blog entry, I'll discuss high salt foods plus how to make sense of the sodium terminology they use on food labels. Stay tuned!