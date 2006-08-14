Guilt-Free Convenience Foods: Lunch



Here are some guilt-free, convenience foods that you can enjoy for lunch. I hope you find them helpful.

Healthy Choice Garden Vegetable Soup

For one whole can: 240 calories, 10 grams of fiber, and 10 grams of protein.

I often use a can of this soup as my base - then, toss in a can of chickpeas and leftover shredded chicken. You'll increase the protein and have enough for four servings.

One caveat: For the entire can, you're looking at a considerable amount of sodium - 960 milligrams. Although, keep in mind this brand has significantly less salt than many, many others.

You may want to serve with....



Nabisco Triscuits - Baked Whole Grain Wheat Rosemary & Olive Oil



Made from 100% whole wheat flour and infused with rosemary and olive oil for an interesting, upscale taste. Not sure how much rosemary is actually infused into these crackers, but rosemary is an herb with anti-inflammatory properties.

One serving is 120 calories and you'll get 3 grams of fiber. Plus, no saturated or trans fat.

Amy's Bean & Cheese Burrito



Portion controlled at 280 calories per burrito - plus 6 grams of fiber, 10 grams protein. Big bonus, kids tend to really like this burrito.

Made from organic beans, whole wheat flour, brown rice, and veggies. No high fructose corn syrup.

So easy to prepare... Simply, wrap in a paper towel and pop in microwave for 3 minutes - done.

Bell & Evans Breaded Chicken Breast Tenders



Terrific substitute for greasy chicken nuggets and fingers.

Their chickens are raised without antibiotics and the tenders are all white breast meat.

4 oz serving = 190 calories, 20 grams protein, 6 grams fat, 1 gram saturated fat, and sodium 440 milligrams.

They have a gluten free version too!

'''''

Swanson''', White Chicken Breast (canned) mashed and mixed with Hellmann's'' reduced fat mayonnaise



Lose the mercury in canned white tuna and instead enjoy low-cal, low-fat canned chicken breast.

The nutrition is about the same as tuna (1/2 can = 100 calories and 20 grams protein)

Reduced fat mayo = 20 calories per tablespoon (regular provides 100 calories per tablespoon).



Try my version of chicken salad: mash canned chicken breast with reduced fat Hellman's mayo, diced scallions and one to two optional tablespoons of dried Craisins. Remember, if you're trying to lose weight, watch the portions of dried fruit. In this recipe, 1 tablespoon OceanSpray Craisins is only 25 calories -- perfectly fine and adds fantastic flavor.

Serve on a bed of leafy greens, or enjoy with one of the following whole grain breads:

Sahara Whole Wheat Pita (mini size @ 70-calories and regular size @150 calories)

''Thomas Hearty Grains, 100% Whole Wheat English muffin

'''