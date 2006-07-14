BBQ Tip: Healthier Main Courses



Make your barbeque healthier with these substitutions...

Hold off on the HAMBURGERS and give these a try:

• Bison burgers

• Vegetarian burgers (I like Garden Burgers and Boca Burgers)

• Turkey burgers (I like Shady Brook Farm and Jennie-O or make your own with lean ground turkey meat)

Pass on the HOT DOGS as well as beef and pork sausage and opt for:

• Lean turkey sausages (I like Shady Brook Farms 'Lean' turkey sausages -- hot version)

• Lean chicken sausages (I like Casual Gourmet, red pepper and basil)

• Soy sausages (I like Boca sausages)

Say "bye-bye" to barbeque CHICKEN WINGS and thighs. Seek out the:

• Skinless chicken breasts

For barbecue sauce, I like using the brand Stubs. It tends to be lower in calories and sugar than most of the popular brands (2 Tablespoons = 15 calories and 0 fat).



