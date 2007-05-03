Current Events



Spring has sprung here in New York. The fruit trees are in full, glorious bloom They're infested with blossoms. Aili, now 15 months, has learned to sniff them. These are the perfect weather days that make you forget that anything as grim as global warming or pesticides exist. Meanwhile, there's a lot that has been going on in the news, online, and on television of late that has been both upsetting and exciting me - in a good way. Anything that upsets me in this realm makes me want to act. And anything that excites me means other people have been acting and changing things for the better. Herewith, a round up of what I've been reading, surfing, and watching.

READ

Michael Pollan's incredible wake up call on the farm bill in The New York Times Magazine.



The Environmental Working Group is bringing necessary attention to rocket fuel pollution, now Congress is considering drinking water standards for rocket fuel.



The Washington State Legislature is the first in the nation to ban toxic flame retardants (aka PBDEs). Here's hoping all other states soon follow suit.



The "green" issues of Vanity Fair and Elle magazines are on newsstands now and worth a look.





SURF



idealbite.com -- It's as if DailyCandy and Treehugger had an organic baby.

sprig.com -- A new green food/fashion/beauty/food/lifestyle site.

thedailygreen.com -- Hearst's new green site, in BETA now, will launch after the summer.



WATCH

Robert Redford's Green series on the Sundance channel. Seriously compelling television.



I also keep meaning to check out New York Times columnist (and green fanatic) Thomas Friedman's documentary Addicted to Oil on the Discovery channel but have yet to catch it. Has anyone seen it?

What are you all reading, surfing, and watching?

-Lexy