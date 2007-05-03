Current Events

News

organicpregnancy /


Spring has sprung here in New York. The fruit trees are in full, glorious bloom They're infested with blossoms. Aili, now 15 months, has learned to sniff them. These are the perfect weather days that make you forget that anything as grim as global warming or pesticides exist. Meanwhile, there's a lot that has been going on in the news, online, and on television of late that has been both upsetting and exciting me - in a good way. Anything that upsets me in this realm makes me want to act. And anything that excites me means other people have been acting and changing things for the better. Herewith, a round up of what I've been reading, surfing, and watching.

READ



SURF


  • idealbite.com -- It's as if DailyCandy and Treehugger had an organic baby.
  • sprig.com -- A new green food/fashion/beauty/food/lifestyle site.
  • thedailygreen.com -- Hearst's new green site, in BETA now, will launch after the summer.


WATCH


  • Robert Redford's Green series on the Sundance channel. Seriously compelling television.
  • I also keep meaning to check out New York Times columnist (and green fanatic) Thomas Friedman's documentary Addicted to Oil on the Discovery channel but have yet to catch it. Has anyone seen it?

What are you all reading, surfing, and watching?

-Lexy

