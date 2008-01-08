Dealing with An Unexpected Finding At Birth

One of the most difficult moments for me as a doctor came during a routine cesarean. The mother had a medical reason to have a c-section, so it was planned ahead and low key.

But when I delivered the baby, I could see right away that she had a cleft lip - a large irregularity just below her nose. This was totally unexpected, as it was not seen on ultrasound during the pregnancy. I didn't know how the parents would take this news, yet I had to tell them that their baby girl wasn't "perfect."

I think I said: you have a lovely baby girl, with all her fingers and toes, but she does have one unexpected finding - a cleft lip. I waited for a moment to let that sink in. They couldn't see the baby yet because she had been handed off to the nurses near the foot of the operating table. "Oh well." she said, "My mother had that, too."

I am sure it helped them to have seen the baby's grandmother, to know that she was fine, that she functioned in the world, that she had a good life, that she wasn't too disfigured. But this new mom also just had an attitude about what was important, and she knew that this imperfection in her daughter was not a disaster.

I don't know if I would have been as full of grace at that moment, but I was glad that this baby got parents who were going to love her unconditionally. I just found a baby picture of this little girl when I was cleaning out my files, and I was so happy to remember this mom, and how proud she was of her beautiful baby. They were off to a great start.