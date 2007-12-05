When Ultrasound Sees Something Abnormal

Medicine is not always an exact science. When we do tests, like a fetal ultrasound, we get results that may look perfectly normal, or may look totally abnormal. But sometimes the findings are confusing, and sometimes things look different that what they really are.

Everyone has heard stories of ultrasounds with dire interpretations, which turned out to be false alarms. It is tempting, when confronted with worrisome information, to believe that they don't know what they are doing, and it will all be all right.

But we have all heard about babies who were born with major birth defects that were not detected beforehand. Ultrasound is not a perfect tool, but it is one of the best screening tests that we have.

It is really scary to consider the possibility that your baby will have a problem. But any time you do any sort of test, like an ultrasound, you need to be prepared that it may not give you the reassurance you are seeking.

If you get results that worry you, take a deep breath, and get a friend or family member to be with you if possible. You need a clear head and support, to sort out the information and figure out what to do next.

What can you do if you are told that your ultrasound findings aren't normal?

Ask a lot of questions about what these results could mean until you really understand what they are telling you.



If there is some question about the accuracy of the findings, ask what additional tests are available to confirm or refute the interpretation. Sometimes a 3-D ultrasound, a consultation with a specialist, or an amniocentesis can help clarify the situation.



If the findings suggest a birth defect, consider a consultation with a genetics counselor, who can take plenty of time with you to go through the possibilities and discuss your options.



If you are in an ultrasound unit with unfamiliar professionals, ask them to quickly pass the information on to your doctor or midwife so that you can talk to the professional who knows you best.



If you are not comfortable with the interpretation of the results, ask for a second opinion. Especially if you need to make decisions, like whether to have an amniocentesis or if you are considering termination, you want to be certain about your results before you proceed.

Be wary of advice from people who don't really know your situation. People will tell you every false-positive and false-negative case they ever heard about, but they don't know your situation like your own doctor does.

You are the one who has to live with the outcome of this pregnancy, and you deserve to have the best, most accurate information so you can make decisions about further testing and treatment that are right for your family.