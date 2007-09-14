Birth Control: Choosing a Method

I'm leading a session on birth control this week at the medical school where I teach. I decided to talk about how knowing your patient's needs, wants, and health risks can help you to prescribe the best method. The premise: Each method of birth control has different characteristics that may make it a better or worse choice for a given person:

Hormonal....non-hormonal

Estrogen...no estrogen

Contains latex....no latex

Makes periods worse....makes periods better (or eliminates)

Long-term....short-term

Prevents sexually transmitted infections....increases STD risk

Compatible with breastfeeding....not compatible

More effective....less effective (how dependent on user?)

Requires forethought....more spontaneous

Requires action....self-sustaining

Permanent....reversible

Works before coitus....works after

Causes weight gain....no weight gain

Expensive....inexpensive

More private....more visible

Woman controls....man controls

Easy access....difficult to obtain

Medically risky....less risk

Objectionable....acceptable (religion, beliefs, "ickiness")

As an example, condoms are:

non-hormonal

contain latex (a problem for people with latex allergies)

have no effect on periods

are short-term

help prevent STDs

are compatible with breastfeeding

are fairly effective, especially if combined with another method like intravaginal spermicide (but are dependent on taking responsibility every time)

require some forethought

require action with each sex act

are reversible

work only before coitus

have no effect on weight gain

are not very expensive (except often aren't covered by insurance)

are somewhat private (except having to go buy them)

are typically controlled by the man (although a woman can provide a condom and put it on her partner)

are easy to get if you aren't embarrassed to pay for them

have no medical risk

may be objectionable in some religions and to some men and women who don't like the feeling of them

Conversely, when thinking about the user instead of the method: prevention of sexually transmitted infections is an important consideration in many couples' birth control choice. Abstinence and condoms score best in this area, while intrauterine devices (IUDs) don't do as well. People who know they aren't responsible about using condoms every time, though, who are allergic to latex, or who want a method that is most reliable (or pleasurable) might have different priorities, and choose an intrauterine device or birth control pills.

When you are considering which birth control method would be best, be sure to share your priorities with your practitioner. They can't advise you unless they know how you feel about each option. Decide which of these factors is most important to you, and then learn about contraceptives and where they fall on these continuums. Hopefully you will have several good options, and you can make a choice that will work well for you and your lifestyle.