Pushing Out Your Baby

For first-time moms, pushing can be a surprising part of labor. You may have thought about the contractions, but how much do you know about how the baby actually gets out of your body?

During labor, contractions of the uterus pull up on the lower uterus, causing the cervix to open up around the baby's head. Once the cervix is 10 centimeters dilated, the baby can descend down the birth canal. Contractions also assist in this descent, but the last inch or two is usually helped by the mom's efforts -- pushing.

In unmedicated natural childbirth, a strong urge to push during contractions usually begins as the cervix reaches complete dilation. With epidural anesthesia, the sensation is more variable. This feeling is often described as the urge to defecate, and yes, you may have heard that when the mom pushes, sometimes some poop comes out. A lot of women are very worried about this, but the obstetric team is used to it. Don't be embarrassed -- I tell my patients, doctors and nurses who are offended by poop don't go into obstetrics. We really don't care when this happens. We are focused on helping you have your beautiful new baby. Your nurse will just wipe you up, so everything will be clean when the baby emerges.

Many different positions work for pushing. Sitting in bed, sitting on a toilet or birthing ball, squatting, lying back with your legs supported, and lying on your side are some common pushing positions. Often it helps to change position several times while pushing. Think of it this way: the baby is an irregular shape, and needs to come through an angled tube (your pelvis and vagina). Position changes help the baby to move through.

If you don't have much urge to push, especially if the baby is facing up or sideways (which presents a bigger diameter of the head to the birth canal) allowing your labor to bring the baby down is often a good idea. We call this "laboring down." The contractions continue to help the baby descend without your exhausting yourself. Pushing is typically then shorter, and you are less likely to need an assisted delivery using vacuum or forceps, which can be necessary if you run out of steam before the baby is out. When it is time to push, bearing down during contractions is most effective, so your effort adds to the force of the uterus.

Different patterns of breathing work for different moms. Some prenatal classes teach you to exhale as you push, while most of the labor nurses I know think pushing is more effective when you hold your breath as you bear down. If you don't have an epidural, your body will tell you what to do, and you won't really need much coaching. With an epidural, some women have very little urge to push, while others feel it strongly. Your nurse will help you when it is time to push out your baby.

So how long does pushing take? First-time moms might push for 5 minutes or for as much as three hours or more. Pushing goes a little faster, on average, when the mom doesn't have an epidural, but most moms can push out their babies within three hours regardless of anesthesia type. Sometimes watching the baby's head start to peek out (with a mirror) can help you push more effectively. Pushing can be a lot of effort. If it is destined to take a while, you will be glad if you're in good shape, with enough stamina for a few hours of hard work at the very end of your labor. But it is all worth it!