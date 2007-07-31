What If C-Sections Weren't Available?

I met last week with Rachel Pope, a public health graduate student who just came back from Africa. Her research was on mothers in one community in Tanzania who had developed fistulas (holes) between the bladder and the vagina. Fistulas are caused by obstructed labors, in which the bony part of the fetal head presses against the pubic bone for days without delivery. Eventually the pressure of bone on bone cuts off the blood supply to the bladder and the vaginal tissue in between, and the tissue breaks down. The bladder then develops a permanent opening into to the vagina, and urine continually flows out. Women with vesico-vaginal fistulas, as they are called, leak urine and smell like urine all the time. These women are often shunned by their communities and divorced by their husbands. Obstetric fistulas are most common in parts of the world where Cesarean delivery isn't readily available.

One of Rachel's most interesting findings was the change over time in the response to fistula in the community she studied. In 1997, a regional hospital started a program of repairing fistulas. They advertised on the radio to get women to come and have surgery. Rachel found that women who developed fistulas after 1999 were much less likely to be divorced by their husbands and didn't experience the terrible ostracism seen by women who developed fistulas in earlier years. The publicity about fistula, and the explanation that it came from childbirth and was curable, diminished the stigma. Rachel also found that women who had their fistulas successfully repaired rated their quality of life higher than women who had never had fistulas.

Typically, labors that lead to fistulas last many days, often progressing to loss of the baby and severe complications for the mother. Timely Cesarean delivery prevents the development of fistulas. As much as people may say that the Cesarean rate in the developed world is too high, there are clearly times when a Cesarean provides huge benefits to mother and babe.