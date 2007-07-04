Regrets After Tubal Ligation

When I wrote recently on feelings about being done having children, a lot of readers contributed their own thoughts and experiences. It made me think about how important it is to have some control over reproduction, because being pregnant when you don't want to be and not being pregnant when you're desperate to conceive are both terribly difficult. The decision about tubal ligation (TL) fits right in with this, because many women choose it so that they can control not getting pregnant again...but it can sometimes lead to the opposite problem of wanting a baby and not being able to conceive.

Tubal ligation procedures

Several different operations are available for female sterilization. At the time of cesarean, immediately after giving birth vaginally, or after pregnancy, a woman can have the fallopian tubes cut, burned, banded, tied, or clipped. A new procedure called Essure can be done through the cervix, without entering the abdominal cavity at all. But all these procedures have one thing in common: they are not designed to be reversible.

So what happens if you have your tubes tied and then you change your mind?

You may have heard about operations to reverse tubal ligation. Unfortunately these operations are much bigger surgeries than the original tubal ligation procedure and typically are not covered by insurance. Depending on technical aspects of the tubal ligation, successful reversal runs around 50%. Alternatively, some couples choose to use in vitro (IVF) to bypass the fallopian tubes. In IVF, the mother receives high doses of fertility drugs, and then eggs are removed from her ovaries. These eggs are combined with the father's sperm, and a few days later the embryo is placed into the mother's uterus. Again, insurance often doesn't pay for IVF, and the commitment in time, money, and emotions is pretty huge.

Later this week I will write more about the decision to use a permanent method of birth control and trying to predict how you will feel in the long run.