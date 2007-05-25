Jobs That May Pose Risk To a Pregnancy



Is your job safe for a pregnancy? Intense physical demands, long hours, toxic exposures, infection risk, distant travel, and loud noise may require adaptations to safely accommodate the pregnancy.

What sorts of situations can be a problem?

Law enforcement: Risk of abdominal trauma for anyone who works with unruly individuals (also applies to those who work with behaviorally challenged children).

Heavy factory work: Heavy lifting, particularly if repetitive and combined with twisting, can interfere with fetal growth (applies to any very physical, repetitive job).

Healthcare and daycare work: Surprisingly, healthcare workers are not that prone to catching serious infections, probably because they are good at taking precautions like wearing gloves and washing their hands. Daycare workers and mothers with children in daycare need to be particularly good about handwashing after changing diapers, because of the risk of cytomegalovirus (CMV), which can cause birth defects.

Cashier: Standing all day usually poses no risk, but sore aching legs and swollen feet sometimes necessitate changes, particularly towards the end of pregnancy. Support hose can help. (applies to anyone who stands all day) Surprisingly, jobs that require lots of walking alternating with sitting seem to be OK.

Airport ground crew: Noise, if loud and persistent, is associated with hearing loss in the baby, and may be associated with a slight increase in the risk of birth defects (applies to any severely noisy environment).

Factory work with chemicals: Toxic exposures from chemicals may be dangerous to the fetus. Most studies on chemical exposures don't show much risk unless the mother feels ill from the chemicals in her environment. You can get MSDS sheets from your employer so you know exactly what your exposures are.

Research lab: Radiation exposure is tightly regulated by OSHA. You can get a special fetal badge that has a lower set point for acceptable exposure if you work with radiation (true for any job with potential radiation exposure).

Resident physicians: Long work hours are associated with preterm birth and poor fetal growth, but these effects aren't seen until women are working more than 80 hours a week. Luckily new laws limit resident work hours to 80 per week--still not a walk in the park! Fatigue, if severe, is associated with a greater chance of preterm birth and a slightly higher incidence of cesarean delivery.

Traveling for work: Extensive flying does expose you and the baby to more radiation than if you were on the ground. More importantly, flying can be exhausting, and if you are far away from home and have a complication of pregnancy, the situation can be more complex than it might have been if you were closer to home (imagine dealing for several months with a baby in the newborn ICU of a distant city).

The Occupational Safety and Health Act states that the employer is responsible for maintaining a safe work environment, but mothers often must advocate for themselves to get the help they need and deserve.