

Most U.S. mothers-to-be deliver with epidural anesthesia. Epidurals aren't for everyone, and are not available at every birth location. But whether you expect to deliver with an epidural or not, it can't hurt to learn more about them, and what to expect if you end up needing one for a vaginal birth or cesarean.

So what is it like to get an epidural? You will probably sit with your feet dangling off the side of your bed, leaning forward, or lying on your side, curled into a ball. Since this procedure is done in a sterile setting, family members are often asked to leave. Everyone present (except the mom-to-be) must don a surgical mask and cap.

If you are sitting, someone (usually the nurse) will stand in front of you for physical and emotional support. The anesthetist will wash your back with an antiseptic, then numb up an area over your mid-spine with a small needle. A larger needle will then be placed through the numb area, between two backbones, just to the area outside the spinal cord. A thin sterile tube called an epidural catheter is then fed through that needle. The needle is removed, and the soft thin tube is left in place, taped to your back and draped up over your shoulder. Pain medication, which drips on the nerves as they emerge from the spinal cord, can be given through this catheter.

Some hospitals run a continuous dose, or have the anesthetist come in and give a dose when needed. Other hospitals use a "patient controlled" system in which you push a button to get a boost of anesthetic when needed. You can't overdose yourself; it locks out for 10 or 15 minutes after the bolus so you can see how it is working before you push again.