Natural Labor Induction: What Is Safe?



If you go past your due date, you may be tempted by stories you hear about non-medical methods of induction.

Blue and black cohosh, for example, are herbs that have been used for "natural" labor induction. Think about this, though: if natural substance is capable of having biological effects, it is capable of causing negative effects; being natural doesn't mean something is safer than medical alternatives. Reports from midwives who use these herbal treatments indicate a possible risk of meconium stained fluid (where the baby has pooped into the water) and abnormally rapid fetal heart rates. I don't know of any scientific research that demonstrate the safety or effectiveness of blue cohosh and black cohosh, and some studies show risks, so I never recommend them. Most doctors and midwives consider these herbals unsafe.

Nipple stimulation causes the uterus to contract, but even a little tweak can lead to very long contractions that can stress out the baby. I don't recommend nipple stimulation either, except maybe under the watchful eye of your practitioner.

Some doctors or midwives suggest sweeping the membranes (sometimes called stripping the membranes) during an office visit. This feels like a more uncomfortable exam, and probably has its effect by releasing prostaglandins, the natural hormones that help your body to get ready for labor. Sweeping the membranes has been shown in scientific studies to be safe and effective. But nothing is 100 percent effective.

If you are getting very frustrated, talk to your doctor or midwife about your options; even if it means you have to wait a few more days before you get to meet your newborn. After all, in the long run, what's a few days when you will have this baby forever?