Getting Pregnant On the First Try: Why Do Some Couples Have It So Easy?



Sometimes life just isn't fair. You have been trying to have a baby for months (or maybe years) and your best friend gets pregnant the first month she "tries." Or didn't even try. Why do some couples have it so easy?

Getting pregnant is a game of statistics. Two very fertile people who have sex together regularly (more than twice a week or so) have about a thirty percent chance of getting pregnant within a month. So if three fertile couples start trying at the same time, on average one of them is going to luck out right away.

Some people are less fertile than others. Maybe the woman doesn't release an egg every month or the man has a low sperm count. As a couple, they won't be infertile, just subfertile -- maybe they have a 10 percent chance of conceiving each month. And if by chance the man with the low sperm count is trying to have a baby with the woman who only ovulates twice a year, their chance per month of conceiving might be two percent, or something like that. But two percent isn't zero, and they might by chance conceive the first time they try; they would never even know they had a "problem"!

When you are trying to get pregnant, you need to take the long view: Think of a window of several months in which you would like to conceive, and then have sex regularly. Eighty percent of couples will be pregnant within a year. Half of the remaining twenty percent will be pregnant in that next year. And ten percent of the original "tryers" will still be wishing for a baby at the end of two years, if they haven't sought out fertility treatment.

Older women are less fertile than younger, even those in their thirties and forties who are ovulating every month. If you are over 35, most experts recommend seeking fertility care after six months of not conceiving; if you are over 40, after three months, because the window of opportunity is narrowing. You also may want to seek out help early on if you have a known reason for not getting pregnant, such as infrequent periods or polycystic ovarian syndrome. With medical help, most people can get pregnant-some just take longer than others. Good luck!