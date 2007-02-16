

I got the coolest email from my niece Zenia this week. There was no text, just a photo of a pregnancy test stick with a plus on it.

How Do You Share Your News When You Are Expecting?





After I finished jumping up and down, I got to thinking about how people share their news.

I was at an ob-gyn conference with my friend Jill soon after I found out I was pregnant. I passed her a note with a mock-up my basal body temperature chart, showing that my temperature hadn't ever come down. Kind of a geeky inside joke between gynecologists, but she knew what it meant. Turned out she was pregnant too. That was fun.

An administrator in my office used to give her husband a shopping list each week. He would always look at it before he left the house, so the day her pregnancy test turned positive, she added "Pampers" to the list. She said he couldn't get the grin off his face for days.

What stories have you heard about how mothers-to-be shared their news?