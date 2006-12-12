Swollen Feet In Pregnancy



Water retention is quite common, right from the beginning, and can become debilitating towards the end of pregnancy.

In the third trimester, your practitioner will check for swelling, also called edema (eh- dee -muh). A little swelling in your feet is pretty normal, but swelling of your face and hands or severe edema in the legs can be a sign of pre-eclampsia, a pregnancy complication characterized by high blood pressure, protein in the urine, and water retention.

If your blood pressure is normal, swelling may be miserable, but it is not serious. Just remember to take off your rings (ice water and liquid soap work well) and leave them off until after the baby. Unhappy is the woman who has to get her rings cut off by a jeweler due to swollen fingers!

What can you do for swelling? The only thing I have seen that really works is swimming. Apparently the water pressure pushes the tissue fluid back into the capillaries, where it can drain into the veins and out your kidneys. (Be prepared to urinate a lot afterwards). I don't know if taking a bath has the same effect. Elevating your legs may help, as can avoiding very salty foods. After the baby, you will "pee out" the excess water over a few weeks time, your ankles will reappear, and your legs will feel normal again.